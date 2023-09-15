Fazilka: Two toll plazas shut down

Our Correspondent

Fazilka: The state government closed two toll plazas on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway on Thursday. Mandeep Singh, Executive Engineer, PWD, B&R, Centre Works Division, Ferozepur, said while the plazas were scheduled to be closed on the midnight of October 31, they were closed ahead of scheduled on the instructions of higher authorities. The toll plazas were set up 17 years ago at Theh Kalandar village and Mahmu Joyia village. OC

Peddler’s house sealed

Muktsar: A drug peddler’s residence at Channu village was sealed after 1,950 sedative pills were seized. The police had earlier caught Jaspreet with 25,000 sedative pills. The authorities have now ordered to freeze his property, said the DSP. TNS

Hindi award for BBMB

Chandigarh: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has got the first prize in the implementation of the Official Language Policy during 2022-23 at the Rajbhasha Kirti Awards. BBMB chief Nand Lal Sharma attributed the achievement to the resolve of his staff in promoting Hindi. TNS

2 of Lawrence gang held

Abohar: Two henchmen of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, both natives of Abohar, were arrested for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from an arhtiya about five months back. Seven suspects had already been held in this case. OC

Director’s house burgled

Abohar: The house of Radhey Shyam Sharma, music director for albums of some popular singers, was found burgled. The house was found locked from inside; blood stains were also spotted in a room. Cops were informed but they reportedly reached the spot after an hour. In other incident, house of Taja Patti village ex-sarpanch was targeted by miscreants.

#Fazilka #Ferozepur