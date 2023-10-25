Fazilka’s century-old Eastern Canal system turns perennial

Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, October 24
The Water Resources Department has turned a century-old non-perennial canal system into a perennial one in Fazilka district.
Earlier, the water was released into the Eastern Canal system comprising around 10 canals, considered to be a lifeline for the border district, during the kharif season. “The farming community was solely dependent on tubewells for irrigating crops sown during the rabi season. Marginal farmers had to face many hardships. Now, things will change for better,” said elated farmers.
Year-round irrigation
With the introduction of perennial system, water will be available throughout the year in canals falling under the Harike, Ground and Eastern Canal divisions. Dr Senu Duggal, Fazilka DC
Water released
The water has been released for the first time in Eastern Canal system, set up by the Britishers, before the commencement of rabi season. Upkaran Pal Singh Sran, SE
Sources said most of the non-perennial canals pass through Fazilka and Jalalabad sub-divisions.
Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal said, “With the introduction of perennial system, water will be available in canals falling under the Harike, Ground and Eastern Canal divisions.”
Upkaran Pal Singh Sran, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, said a notification had already been issued in this regard by the government.
He said the water had been released for the first time in the century-old Eastern Canal system, set up by the Britishers, before the commencement of the rabi season. Sran also appealed to the farmers not to dismantle water channels and irrigate their crops according to availability of canal water for better quality and yield.
