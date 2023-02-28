Fearing aphid attack, experts ask farmers to monitor wheat crop

Muktsar, February 27
With mercury remaining above normal, the Agriculture Department has asked farmers to constantly observe the wheat crop as chances of aphid attack have increased.
The department has advised the farmers to divide their fields in four parts and do a survey of the crop. Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “If there are five aphids per wheat spikelet, then the farmers should spray pesticides as per recommendation. The wheat leaves turn yellow with aphid attack and require timely action.”
He said the situation was fine, but the experts had warned of further rise in temperature in the coming days.
“The rise in temperature may also decrease the wheat yield. We have recommended light irrigation for the wheat crop at this stage. However, fields should not be irrigated in windy weather. Besides, the farmers should spray the recommended dose of potassium nitrate on the crop only in the evening hours,” said the Chief Agriculture Officer. Meanwhile, the officials did a field survey and said there was no trace of yellow rust.
Prevention measures
