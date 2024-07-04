Mandi Ahmedgarh: Fearing floods, farmers urge admn to clean choked drains in rural areas

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 3

Apprehending re-occurrence of damage to their crops due to flood-like situations during past years, farmers of the region have urged the authorities to ensure that all drains are cleaned.

Farmers have also demanded that the process for reclamation of encroached land should be expedited and the land should be promptly used to handle flood situation in the region.

Authorities have once again claimed that the officials in the drainage department have started the preventive measures on a war footing.

Punjab Kissan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala alleged that the successive governments had failed to comprehend problems of farmers, who had been suffering due to floods in the past. The government also failed to reclaim thousands of acres of drainage department’s land that was encroached by industrialists, agriculturists, traders and slum dwellers, said Latala alleging that farmers have restarted growing paddy in land that was reclaimed by the department two years ago.

Former Chhapar village sarpanch Ravinder Singh Romy lamented that the administration had allowed plantation of trees on the land that was reclaimed from illegal possessors a few years ago, thus defeating the real purpose of reclamation of land for Ghungrana-Dhulkot-Chhapar-Latala drain.

Investigations further revealed that some drains and tributaries, which normally remain dry, require intensive cleaning to avoid overflowing during rains and periodic release of canal water. Rachhin drain and Lasara drain passing through the region were cited among those where water overflows every year. Saraud, Ranwan, Badshahpur (Mandiala), Bhurthala Mander, Moranwali and Lasoi villages are among localities where floodwater enters low-lying fields during heavy rains.

Farmers alleged that successive governments had failed to upkeep the drainage system established during the pre-independence period.

Perusal of records of the drainage-cum-mines and geology department revealed that thousands of acres of land meant for over fifty drains and choe had been encroached by commercial, residential and agricultural units. These drains were part of the roadmap designed by the third Chief Minister of Punjab, Partap Singh Kairon, for economic development of the state.

Though some portions of encroached land had since been freed, the administration is yet to put the land to use for draining flood waters.

Sources further revealed that the department has sought intervention of relevant courts of law for getting the encroachments declared illegal.

In most cases, civil authorities had been asked to get the demarcation done, which is also taking more time.

Revenue officials deployed for demarcation of certain pieces of land, argued that manual demarcation was cumbersome and Digital Graphical Programmers (DGPs) were required for the purpose.

