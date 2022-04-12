Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, April 11

The early onset of summer followed by unusually high temperature has taken a toll on wheat yield in the Malwa region. Farm experts say the grain has shrunk due to heat wave, which is resulting in low yield. Expecting a fall in their income, the farmers have already started demanding compensation.

BKU threatens stir over quality cuts Grain has shrunk due to high temperatures, say experts

FCI sends grain samples for analysis, says Centre will take a call on quality cuts or relaxation

BKU warns if agencies decide to impose cuts, it will launch statewide stir

They claim the yield is likely to fall by 350-400 kg per acre even as the experts put the figure between 180 kg and 200 kg. An official of Punjab Agricultural University said, “The yield was around 2,080 kg per acre during 2018-19. It is expected to come down to 1,800 kg this season.” Dr JS Buttar, Additional Director, Extension Education, PAU, said, “The reason for low yield is high temperature, which is 6-8 degrees Celsius higher than the previous year. During 2020-21, wheat was sown on 35.30 lakh hectares and the yield was 1,940 kg per acre. This season, the crop was sown on 35 lakh hectares and the expected yield is 1,800 kg.”

Harwinder Pal, a farmer from Mehma Sarkari village of Bathinda, said, “The yield has decreased by 280 kg, causing a loss of Rs 5,600 per acre. The government must compensate for the same.” The Food Corporation of India has collected grain samples and sent these for analysis. Pratyush Sinha, DM, FCI, said, “We will forward the report with our recommendations to the Centre, which will take a call on quality cuts and relaxations.”

Shingara Mann, state general secretary, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “If the procurement agencies try to impose any cuts, we will launch a statewide protest. We request the state government to provide compensation.” Dilraj Singh, Secretary, Agriculture Department, said, “We are collecting data and a decision regarding compensation and other issues will be taken after its analysis.”

