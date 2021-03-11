Fee hiked, inquiry against 720 Punjab schools

Chandigarh, April 22
Punjab has ordered a probe against 720 private schools for raising fee despite government orders.
Some of these schools also failed to notify additional shops for buying textbooks and uniform.
On March 30, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered the private schools not to hike fee or force parents and their wards to purchase books from particular shops. District Education Officers were told to ensure that the order was followed in letter and spirit. Some schools, however, opposed the move, arguing that legally they were allowed to increase the fee by 8 per cent annually. —
