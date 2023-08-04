Ferozepur: Female sarpanch suspended

Ferozepur, August 3
Balwinder Kaur, a sarpanch of Sher Khan village here, was suspended for allegedly constructing shops on village pond land.
A report was sent regarding the illegal constructions by the Ferozepur District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) to higher authorities in November 2022.
The DDPO sent a notice to the sarpanch, seeking an explanation about the constructions. However, she did not appear and her lawyer could not satisfy officials.
On the basis of the DDPO’s report, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat suspended her recently.
Kaur could not be contacted for a comment.
