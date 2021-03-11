Ferozepur: 2 held with 273-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: The police have caught two peddlers, identified as Lovepreet Singh and Major Singh, residents of Basti Shekhwa. “A trap was laid near the bus stand at Sande Hasham village. Drug money of Rs 55,000 and 273-gram heroin were seized from them,” said SSP Surinder Lamba. The accused have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. TNS

7 cellphones seized in jail

Ferozepur: Two mobile phones were seized from two undertrials — Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, of Budha Wale Jhugge in Guruharsahai and Davinder Singh, alias Deepu of Jalalabad — from barrack no. 3. The accused were booked under section 52-A of the Prisons Act. Five mobile phones were found abandoned in barrack no. 2. TNS

Sarpanch booked

Fazilka: Sarpanch of Chak Sohlewala village in Jalalabad, Nardev Singh, alias Bobby Mann, was booked under the SC/ST Act on Wednesday. Baltej Singh of the same village alleged that he, with his 10-year-old daughter Satkar Kaur, had gone to Mann’s residence to get the MGNREGA forms attested. But Mann allegedly passed casteist remarks and slapped him. Oc

Drugs seized from ‘police’ SUV

Abohar: The police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 20-kg poppy husk from a Bolero car that carried a “police” sticker on the windshield. Gurvinder Singh of Seed Farm Colony and Surinder of Dholipal village were held, while Ramandeep Singh, an ex-cop, managed to flee.