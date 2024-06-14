Ferozepur-based drug peddler held by Sriganganagar police

Abohar, June 13
The Rajasthan Police today nabbed drug smuggler Pavittar Singh Babbu, who was on the run for the last three years.
Name figured in 2021
In 2021, 109 gm of heroin was seized from three car occupants, including a woman. During interrogation, they revealed that they had purchased the contraband from Babbu. — Sanjay Singh, SHO, Lalgarh Jatan
Sources said the police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 for information on the accused. The Cyber Patrolling Task Force has played an important role in the arrest of Babbu, who formed his own gang.
Sanjay Singh, In-charge, Lalgarh Jatan police station, said Babbu, a resident of Naju Shah Wala village, Ferozepur, was nabbed in a joint operation with the Cyber Patrolling Task Force.
In 2021, 109 grams of heroin was seized from three car occupants, including a woman, the SHO said, adding that during interrogation they revealed that they had purchased the contraband from Babbu.
A case was registered under the NDPS Act and a challan was also presented in the court against the accused. Later, the court declared him a fugitive and issued an arrest warrant against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians takes off from Kuwait
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...