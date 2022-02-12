Ferozepur City SHO transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Friday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had transferred Ferozepur City Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar and appointed Swaranpal Singh in his place. Kumar will remain attached to the Jalandhar Commissionerate of Police till the end of the electoral process. TNS

A step towards voter awareness

Abohar: Under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), students of Government High School, Diwankhera village, staged a nukkad natak. Director Deepak Kamboj said the aim was to spread voter awareness and promote poll literacy. Through the street play, voters were awakened to exercise their franchise without any greed and fear in the Assembly poll. Nukkad nataks were staged at Diwankhera, Panjawa and Rani Jhansi Market, near Abohar railway station. OC

On duty, officers lead by example

Muktsar: At a time when a number of government employees are trying to skip election duty, some senior officers in the district administration have set an example by skipping their family functions and other obligations in the view of the poll. Recently, ADC (General) Rajdeep Kaur, the Returning Officer for Lambi, skipped the wedding of a relative. Besides, she skipped the funeral of another relative. Similarly, Muktsar SDM Swaranjit Kaur joined the duty a day after her husband got injured in a road accident. He is still under treatment in Ludhiana. TNS

RSS activists join Cong in Abohar

Abohar: Local RSS activists joined the Congress on Friday, as they said the party helped migrants during the Covid pandemic. RSS activist Anju said, “Massive migration from urban areas led to a humanitarian, healthcare and logistical crises. Only Congress workers and volunteers supplied food packets to them. The state government made travel arrangements to UP and Bihar. So, we have decided to quit the BJP and join the Congress.” OC

Farm union withdraws support to SSM

Mansa: Trouble continues to mount for the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) as the Punjab Kisan Union has withdrawn its support to the party in four districts — Mansa, Muktsar, Bathinda and Barnala. The decision was taken during a state-level meeting in Mansa. Of the 22 farmers’ unions that lent its support to the SSM earlier, nine have already backed out. Meanwhile, a section of the leadership is still standing with the SSM, vowing “wholehearted” support to the newly formed outfit.