Ferozepur district library gets new lease of life

Ferozepur, December 25
In this era of internet and social media when reading habit is on the decline, the district administration has given a new lease of life to the old, dilapidated library in the Municipal Council park. It had virtually been lying defunct for the past several years.
The brain behind the move, Amrit Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said that in order to rekindle the passion for reading and connect more people with books, we thought of creating a congenial environment for those who would love to come here.
The DC said that when she got to know about the grim condition of the library, she embarked on the plan to furbish it and the result is that many people, both young and old, have started coming here, she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...