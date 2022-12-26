Ferozepur district library gets new lease of life

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 25

In this era of internet and social media when reading habit is on the decline, the district administration has given a new lease of life to the old, dilapidated library in the Municipal Council park. It had virtually been lying defunct for the past several years.

The brain behind the move, Amrit Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said that in order to rekindle the passion for reading and connect more people with books, we thought of creating a congenial environment for those who would love to come here.

The DC said that when she got to know about the grim condition of the library, she embarked on the plan to furbish it and the result is that many people, both young and old, have started coming here, she added.

