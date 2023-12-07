Ferozepur DSP booked on graft charge

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 6

Following a tip-off related to illegal monetary transactions, a senior Punjab Police officer, identified as DSP (City) Surinder Bansal was today booked on the charges under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 at the Cantonment police station here. Ironically, the police station falls under his jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police (D) Randhir Kumar said the police had received inputs that one Gurmej Singh, a resident of Kothi Rai Sahib village situated on Ferozepur-Fazilka road, was allegedly working as an “agent” for the erring DSP. Gurmej had been reportedly accepting gratifications on the DSP’s behalf.

Search carried out SSP Deepak Hillori confirmed the registration of the FIR against the DSP

Police officials also carried out a search at the official residence of the DSP

According to sources, Gurmej had earlier been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467 and 468, of the Indian Penal Code, but was declared “innocent” by the DSP during the investigation.

Police sources said Gurmej had received money through online transactions on behalf of DSP Bansal in several cases.

In one such case, Gurmej had received Rs 15,000 from Tarjan Sharma, to get his work done.

“In many other cases, Gurmej even accepted cash on behalf of Bansal,” says an FIR, in which Bansal has also been accused of allegedly receiving bribe. The money used to be deposited in bank accounts of people close to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that in September, DSP Bansal’s letter to the SSP had gone viral. In the letter, the DSP had levelled serious allegations against a Station House Officer and a few other police officials, accusing them of patronising drug smugglers.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Hillori confirmed the registration of the FIR against the DSP.

The SSP said Gurmej was already in custody in another case. However, Bansal has not been arrested as the investigations were still going on.

According to the sources, the police also carried out a search at his official residence and other data/records were also being scrutinised.

The sources said the erring DSP had been posted in the same capacity here during the previous regime also.

