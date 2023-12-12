Ferozepur DSP held on graft charge

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 11

The Ferozepur police today arrested City DSP Surinder Bansal, who had een booked on graft charge in connection with illegal monetary transactions two days ago.

SSP Deepak Hillori said the DSP had been arrested and further investigation was underway, adding that the suspect had been arrested as per Supreme Court guidelines underlined in the CrPC Section 41 and its sub-clauses.

Sources said the DSP was not cooperating with the police during the investigation and was allegedly trying to influence the witnesses in the case, following which he was taken into custody this evening. The police had booked the suspect on graft charge under Sections 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Cantonment police station.

As per the FIR, the DSP had taken a bribe through one of his accomplices, Gurmej Singh. Police sources said Gurmej had earlier been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 741 of the IPC but was declared “innocent” by the DSP during the investigation.

