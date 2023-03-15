Ferozepur farmers' hunger strike against tilling ban continues

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 14

It has been a month since the farmers border villages have been sitting on a dharna outside the DC’s office in protest against the orders of the district administration preventing them from tilling the government land ahead of the barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Pakistan border. Some farmers had even started a hunger strike, which also entered its 24th day today.

The condition of three protesters, including a woman, who have been sitting on the hunger strike since February 20 has reportedly deteriorated. Dara Singh (75) of Vaghe Wala village, Fauja Singh (72) of Bhamba Haji village and Jeeto (60) of Rau Ke Hithar village have refused to take any medicine or treatment from doctors deputed by the district administration. Sources said they had lost around 8 kg to 9 kg and their sugar and blood pressure levels were also considerably low.

The farmers gheraoed MLA Rajnish Dahiya, who had come to the DC office yesterday, but he managed to get away.

Gurmit Singh, district president, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), said the tillers had worked hard to make the border land fertile, notwithstanding several restrictions by the BSF , and now, their entry in same fields.

DC Rajesh Dhiman said the administration was trying its best to convince the protesters to lift dharna.

