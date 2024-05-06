Ferozepur sacrilege incident: Victim’s father seeks action against guilty

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 5

The family members of Bakshish Singh, sacrilege accused, have demanded action against those who had thrashed him with sticks and attacked him with swords following the incident, due to which he died on the spot.

“They mercilessly attacked him with swords in front of me and all my pleas to spare him went in vain,” said Lakhwinder, father of the deceased, adding that his mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth while they were beating him up.

Lakhwinder said his son was mentally challenged and had been undergoing treatment since the time he was in school. “We had to even sell a piece of our land and borrow money for his treatment, but nothing much could be done despite best efforts,” he further said. “Being Gursikh ourselves, we condemn the incident and term it unfortunate. There were other ways to punish him,” he rued.

Meanwhile, sources said following the complaint of the father and medico legal report, the police have booked some unidentified persons. However, none of the police officials confirmed the same and neither any arrest has been made.

The police had already lodged an FIR against Bakshish on the complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, chairman of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee.

