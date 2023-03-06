Ferozepur: Session with ‘Mahila Praharis’

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: The BSF Wives Welfare Association ( BWWA) organised a motivational talk session for women volunteers, known as “Mahila Praharis”, who have been deputed to guard the frontiers of the nation at the sector headquarters during which Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Ferozepur, delivered the keynote address. OC

ASI dies in accidental firing

Muktsar: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Lambi police station accidentally shot himself dead while reportedly cleaning his service rifle this morning. The deceased Balraj Singh belonged to Burj Sidhwan village here. The Malout DSP, Balkar Singh, said they had started inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, and recorded statements of the family of the deceased. TNS

1 arrested with 40-gm heroin

Abohar: The police seized 9 gm of heroin from Gurbhej Singh of Seed Farm Colony after intercepting him near Ajit Singh Nagar. In the second incident 40 gm of heroin and Rs 35,000 drug money was recovered from Surjit Kaur of Shamkhera village on Sunday. OC

3 held with 34-kg poppy husk

Abohar: The police arrested Gurjant Singh, Gurdev Singh and Satnam Singh of Surewala village after recovering 34 kg of poppy husk from their luggage at a hotel on the NH-62 on Saturday night. Investigation indicated that they had gone to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh to arrange poppy husk. OC

4 nabbed with 1.5-kg opium

Abohar: Four residents of Sangrur were arrested by the police on Saturday night and 1.5 kg of opium was seized from them. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against Gursewak Singh, Jagsir Singh, Saganpreet Singh and Mukesh Sharma. Preliminary probe indicated that they had arranged the contraband from Chittorgarh.