Ferozepur: STF nabs 2 gangsters, seizes 60-gm heroin

Ferozepur, May 4
The Special Task Force of the Punjab Police have arrested two gangsters and recovered two pistols, three magazines, 12 rounds, 60-gm heroin and Rs 6.3 lakh drug money from their possession.
The accused have been identified as David, alias Laddi Shooter, and Lovepreet Sandhu, alias Akash, both residents of Naurang ke Sial village in this district.
Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh said following the inputs, the special team laid a naka near Dhani Bale Wali and nabbed the accused. “During inspection, cops recovered 60 gram of heroin, Rs 6.3 lakh drug money and a computer weighing machine from the car. During frisking of Laddi Shooter, the team recovered a pistol, six rounds and a magazine, while one pistol was recovered from Lovepreet,” said the SSP.
Laddi shooter had provided a weapon to members of Shishu gang who had mistakenly opened fire in Housing Board Colony on April 23 as they wanted to take revenge from Sherry gang. The police had arrested 10 members of Shishu gang, including its head Jagsir Singh, alias Shishu, while four miscreants were nabbed from Pavilion Mall in Ludhiana.
“We have booked the accused under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act,” said the SSP.
