Ferozepur: Two killed in road accident

Ferozepur, March 15
Two brothers from Jatala village in Mamdot died in a road accident near Alfu Ke village on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Gajjan Ram and Manna Ram. The duo was heading back home after taking medicine from Fazilka on their motorcycle. Their bike hit a tractor-trailer parked on the road from the rear. While Gajjan died on the spot, Manna succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...