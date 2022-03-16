Ferozepur: Two killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 15

Two brothers from Jatala village in Mamdot died in a road accident near Alfu Ke village on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Gajjan Ram and Manna Ram. The duo was heading back home after taking medicine from Fazilka on their motorcycle. Their bike hit a tractor-trailer parked on the road from the rear. While Gajjan died on the spot, Manna succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. —