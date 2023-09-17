Ferozepur villagers say drug seizure staged, want role of cops probed

Tribune News Service

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 16

More than two days after two police officials of the Jalandhar (Rural) police district were allegedly attacked by residents of Tendiwala and Jalloke villages here, the police are yet to register a case in the matter.

Meanwhile, the villagers today held a protest, demanding further probe and alleged that the entire episode involving the recovery of drugs was staged.

While a case was registered under the NDPS Act against unidentified persons in Fazilka on September 15, there has been no action or the registration of a case against the villagers who allegedly attacked the police officials.

The BSF had apprehended Sub-Inspector Nishan Singh and head constable Gurwinder and handed them over to the police after recovering drugs from their car on September 14. The duo was later released when Jalandhar (Rural) police clarified that the two cops were on a specific official assignment to recover drugs.

Hundreds of residents of Tendiwala, Jalloke and other villages assembled at the Jallo Ke village during a protest today. The protesters questioned the modus operandi of the police and asked why they were using a private vehicle and carrying an unofficial weapon.

“There are several other questions which need to be answered. A high-level probe is the need of the hour,” a protester said, adding that the police officials hesitated in revealing their identity when the BSF personnel apprehended them.

Jakhar seeks NCB intervention

Chandigarh: Expressing concern over seizure of 2-kg heroin by the BSF from two police officials, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday demanded immediate intervention of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to curb scourge of drug menace.

