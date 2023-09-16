Few hours of rain expose poor drainage

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 15

A few hours of rain exposed the poor drainage system in the Chief Minister’s city of Sangrur today, leading to many problems for residents, many of whom faced a flood-like situation.

The farmers who had brought their basmati rice for selling to the Sangrur grain market also faced problems.

“The situation is a result of Nagar Council (NC) authorities failing to make required arrangements for the proper drainage of rainwater. If the posh colonies of the city are flooded here, one can only think of the situation in other areas,” said Kanwar Randhawa Glory, a resident of JP Colony, Patiala Gate.

Rainwater flooded a majority of the streets and roads in Dhuri Gate, Nabha Gate and other areas. Vehicular movement was badly disrupted on the railway overbridge at the Dhuri road.

“The flooding of roads and streets in the aftermath of rains has become a routine affair. Our repeated requests to NC and other authorities for a proper drainage system have fallen on deaf ears,” said Gurdhian Singh, a resident of Dhuri road.

School-going students faced problems as their buses got stuck in long traffic jams at many places and some parents were forced to go to schools to bring them home at a few locations.

Farmer Jitendra Singh from Ranke said the rain had drenched his basmati produce lying in the local grain market.

“I had brought around 40 quintal crop here, but it all got drenched in the rain in the absence of proper arrangements,” he said.

NC Executive Officer Sunil Dutt Verma could not be contacted for a comment.

#Sangrur