Few takers for NRI quota MBBS seats in Punjab

Faridkot, November 17
Much to the disappointment of medical colleges in the state, only 10 candidates applied for 156 NRI quota MBBS seats at 10 institutes in the second round of the ongoing counselling.
In the first round of MBBS counselling, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) which is conducting the counselling, could fill only 23 of 179 NRI quota seats.
In the second round of the counselling yesterday, the BFUHS received only 10 applications against 156 vacant MBBS seats.
Among the 10 candidates, only one NRI originally belongs to Punjab and nine belong to other states.
Other than the NRI quota MBBS seats, the BFUHS has 175 BDS seats for NRI candidates at 15 dental colleges across the state.
All these seats had remained vacant in the first round of counselling. The NRI quota seats have been the main source of revenue for medical and dental colleges in the state.
The full-course fee for an MBBS seat is USD 1,10,000 at all government and private medical colleges and the fee for a BDS seat is USD 44,000.
Even in postgraduate medical and dental courses, only a few candidates applied for the NRI quota seats.
The full course fee is
USD 1,25,000 and only eight candidates have applied for the 45 seats available.
#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court
Congress calls it belated wisdom
COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels
Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels
US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue
Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...
2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing
Six accused now in police custody