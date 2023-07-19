FICCI award for state traffic police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

The traffic wing of the Punjab Police was conferred with the “FICCI National Road Safety Award, 2022” in the category of ‘road safety interventions’ on Tuesday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav congratulated ADGP (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai and the entire team of the traffic wing on the occasion. The award was jointly received by Punjab Traffic Adviser and Director, Punjab Road Safety & Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC), Dr Navdeep Asija, and PRSTRC scientist Simranjeet Singh.

ADGP Rai said the award was dedicated to every official in the traffic wing who had put in his/her best efforts to make the state’s roads safer for all.

