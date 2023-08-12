Anandpur Sahib: Fields submerged as Swan swells

Anandpur Sahib, August 11
The incessant rain in the catchment areas of the Swan increased the flow in the river, leaving the fields in the adjoining villages of Mehendali Kalan, Hariwal and Burj submerged today. The authorities, however, claimed that there was no loss of crops as the water was receded by the evening.
According to information, the Swan, a tributory of the Sutlej was in spate since morning with 26,000 cusecs of water. The strong current of water led tothe breach near Mehendali Kalan and the water entered the field of the adjoining villages.
Drainage Department XEN Harshant Kumar said a small portion of the embankment near Mehendali Kalan was damaged during floods last month. This was repaired temporarily stacking sand bags which were washed away today. It would be repaired again, he added.
