Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

A heatwave spell scorching North India for the last two days is predicted to worsen on Saturday and Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert, warning that the mercury may soar to 46-47 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

The maximum temperature at Sirsa in Haryana was 47.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Chandigarh saw the mercury rise to 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather stations at Hisar and Bathinda had recorded maximum temperatures of 46.4 degrees Celsius and 45.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, six notches above normal for this time of the year.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Cloudy skies and thunder may provide some relief from the intense heat next week.

This is the fifth heatwave -- one in March and three in April-- this summer season.

Dry weather most likely is to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next 2 days resulting to Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions.

With approach of a fresh western disturbance, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over northern and north-western parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh on May 16 and 17, as per a MeT release, which says that the rain spell is likely to be accompanied with thundestorm/duststorm/lightning and gusty winds. With inputs from PTI

#heatwave