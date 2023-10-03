Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 2

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today came out in support of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who is facing Opposition heat over the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a drugs case, saying the fight was not against any party or leader, but against drugs.

At a rally here, Kejriwal, without naming anyone, said, “Three-four days back, a big person was caught who was facing an accusation of drug trafficking. All parties are targeting Mann, asking him why he did it. I want to ask whether drug traffickers should be arrested or not?”

“I appeal to all parties to support us in this fight against drugs and corruption. If someone in your party is involved in such cases, please throw him out,” he added.

Tension is brewing between the Punjab Congress and AAP over Khaira’s arrest. While some Congress leaders claim “a probable INDIA alliance won’t be affected”, a large majority of the state leaders are against any such alliance.

“Till recently, Punjab was known as the land of drugs. I don't say the menace has been completely eradicated. A lot still needs to be done. But the state has done exceedingly well," Kejriwal claimed.

