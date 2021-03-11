File cybercrime plaints online in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 25
DGP VK Bhawra on Monday launched a portal “cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in” for the convenience of citizens to report all kinds of cybercrimes and frauds.
To make the access easy, especially for new users, it has an informational video in Punjabi, which guides the users on how to lodge a complaint. The video pops-up whenever the user opens the portal. He said users can also track status of their complaint on this portal. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...