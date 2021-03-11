File cybercrime plaints online in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

DGP VK Bhawra on Monday launched a portal “cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in” for the convenience of citizens to report all kinds of cybercrimes and frauds.

To make the access easy, especially for new users, it has an informational video in Punjabi, which guides the users on how to lodge a complaint. The video pops-up whenever the user opens the portal. He said users can also track status of their complaint on this portal. —

