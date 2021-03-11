File 'specific affidavit' in Bains case: HC to govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Just about a fortnight after ex-MLA Simarjit Bains and others sought the quashing/setting aside of order dated April 12 declaring them proclaimed offender in a rape case registered in July 2021 at Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the state to file a specific affidavit.

Taking up three related petitions, Justice Lisa Gill asked the state counsel to specify in the affidavit “whether the petitioner ever joined in the investigation of the present FIR and provide detail of other FIRs, if any, registered against the petitioner”.

Justice Gill fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing. The petitioners were represented by advocate Vinod Ghai with counsel Kanika Ahuja, Mahima Dogra, Edward Augustine George and Hrithik Chaudhary. The state was represented by Senior Deputy Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala.