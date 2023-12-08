Punjab: Fill forms at anganwadis for childbirth aid, women told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Forms are being filled at anganwadi centres of Punjab to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 to beneficiaries on the birth of their first child and the second child (if it is a girl). This was disclosed by Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur here today.

The minister said that the Punjab Government has set a target of filling the forms for 98,036 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in the current financial year.

She mentioned that each district has been assigned a target based on the anganwadi centres under it, which must be completed by the end of this financial year.

She added that Muktsar had achieved the target for filling 3,212 forms four months ago and become the leading district in Punjab. Similarly, Fazilka, with a target of 3,836 forms, secured the second position in the state.

The minister instructed the officials that other districts should also aim to fill more forms. She appealed to eligible women beneficiaries to visit anganwadi centres of the state and fill the forms.