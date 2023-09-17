Fill teaching vacancies, issue ad within 4 weeks: High Court to government

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 16

Taking note of the fact that there have been no selections in the state of Punjab since 2002, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the government to within four weeks issue an advertisement for filling the vacant posts of assistant professor in various subjects.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash took note of the heavy burden placed on existing assistant professors due to the shortage of teaching staff and called for immediate action from the state government. It instructed the government to initiate the recruitment process by issuing advertisements and inviting applications from candidates across India, following the regulations and criteria set by the University Grants Commission.

The state government was mandated to release advertisements for the vacant positions, including posts meant for ad hoc lecturers appointed on an urgent temporary or part-time basis. Ad hoc lecturers meeting the minimum eligibility criteria outlined in the 2010 regulations would be allowed to participate in the selection process. Their experience would be considered if they meet specific performance benchmarks in the written examination.

The reservation of posts would be determined based on the total number of available positions for each subject.

“It is made clear that the existing ad hoc lecturers if selected would fill their respective category of posts. The reservation of posts shall be made on the total number of posts for each subject. The quota policy as followed by the government shall be maintained and reservation of posts shall be made on the total number of available posts for each subject in all colleges of the state or universities, “ the Bench asserted.

To expedite the selection process and address prolonged litigation, candidates participating in the open selection would receive appropriate age relaxation.

The court’s directives aim to conclude the selection process as swiftly as possible, preferably within eight months.

