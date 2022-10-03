Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 3

A film crew invited the ire of the Sikh community after they entered the premises of Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with their shoes on and started shooting.

In a video that emerged on social media, a group of men with movie cameras and their support staff were seen strolling on the premises of the gurdwara at Hasan Abdal of Attock district in Pakistani Punjab.

This offended the devotees present on the premises. They confronted the film crew, saying they leave the shrine and delete the footage.

A man, who shot a video of the incident, said the film crew were concerned only about their shoot.

The crew, on the other hand, were seen arguing, “Hum to aapke mehmaan hain…aur aap hamare saath is tarah kar rahe hain (We are your guests and you are behaving like this).”

One of the crew said they suspended the shooting after the Sikhs objected to it.

The video went viral on social media sparking an outrage among the community.

According to sources, the crew were shooting the film ‘Lahore-Lahore Hai’.

Sikh leader Manjinder Sirsa took note of the incident. While sharing the video, Sirsa tweeted, “Blasphemous actions continue in Pakistan: Sharing a video of BEADABI in Gurdwara #PanjaSahib, where a film crew was allowed to shoot for a movie in Gurdwara premises. Earlier we saw similar pictures of frivolous acts in premises of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.”

Blasphemous actions continue in Pakistan: Sharing a video of BEADABI in Gurdwara #PanjaSahib, where a film crew was allowed to shoot for a movie in Gurdwara premises.

Earlier we saw similar pictures of frivolous acts in premises of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib@ANI @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/w9p7F9WISo — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 3, 2022

Sirsa claimed that since the incident went viral, the man who shot the video had been missing and the locals had been threatened against sharing the video.

Because @GovtofPakistan continues to ignore acts of Beadbi against Sikh religion; there is no stopping the trend. We condemn this blasphemy in strongest words. I urge Govt of India to take up this issue with Govt of Pak for strict action against the culprits.@MEAIndia @ANI https://t.co/ZLPUeUaIWX pic.twitter.com/Xwx58RJV3A — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 3, 2022

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the issue with the Pakistan government.

