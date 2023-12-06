Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

PTI

New York, December 5

An animated short film, with Michelin-star chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna and Oscar-winner Guneet Monga as executive co-producers, shines the spotlight on inclusivity, kindness and acceptance through the real-life story of its protagonist — an American Sikh “superhero”.

Khanna and Monga, who won the Oscar this year for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, are executive producers of the Oscar-qualified ‘American Sikh’, an animated short film directed by Ryan Westra with a run time of just under 10 minutes that tells the real-life story of US-born, turban-clad Sikh Vishavjit Singh.

“I always saw superheroes in Sikhs,” Khanna said as he hosted a special screening of the film. He underlined that Sikhs are always among the first to respond with help and support during calamities and difficult times. The makers of the film are on a journey to get ‘American Sikh’ shortlisted for Best Animated Short at the Oscars next year.

#New York #Sikhs #United States of America USA