Finally, Abohar blood bank gets ad hoc doctor

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 30

Following the directions of Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Ranjit Singh Ghotra, Director, Health and Family Welfare, today issued a letter asking Dr Chetan, Medical Specialist Pathology serving at the Government Hospital in Badal, Muktsar, to join duty at the Abohar Civil Hospital as an ad hoc arrangement to make the blood bank operational.

The minister had promised to restore the blood bank work in the hospital here.

Farmers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) had on Monday closed the main gate of the Civil Hospital and no one, except the ambulance, was allowed to move out. MLA Sandeep Jakhar, along with Mayor Vimal Thatai, had met Senior Medical Officer Suresh Kamboj to express resentment over the closure of the bank.

