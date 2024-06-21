 Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

The Tung Dhab drain is particularly squalid in the Mustafabad area near Majitha road bypass in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, June 20

Waking up from deep slumber, the Punjab Government has at last spared time to rejuvenate the Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that a project proposal worth around Rs 120 crore has been chalked out to clean the drain and develop a leisure belt over it.

“Prior to Lok Sabha polls, I had assured the residents to get this project on track. So what, if I lost the polls, yet over 2 lakh people had shown faith in me by voting in my favour. It was my duty to honour my words,” he said.

Tung Dhab drain was dug up in 1955 to prevent floods. Originating from Gurdaspur, it passes through the middle of the Amritsar city and falls into Lahore’s Hudiara drain, which merges in Ravi.

At present, flouting the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, as well as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, it has become more of a sewerage discharge nullah carrying a million litres of waste sewage and unchecked effluents.

In response to the NGT’s cognisance of the pollution issue, the Amritsar MC had assured to plug all the municipal sewerage release points into Tung Dhab drain by March 31, 2021, but nothing could be materialised till date.

Around 39 industries are situated along the 20-km-long drain passing through the city. Of which, 19 industries are water polluting and discharging 28 MLD (millions of litre per day) polluted waste into the drain. Similarly, the domestic sewerage of 17 localities too was falling directly into the Tung Dhab drain.

Apart from this, nearly 176 dairies located around discharge about 550 KLD (kilolitre per day) waste, throwing livestock dung and other animal waste into this drain.

Highly contaminated and toxic water in the drain was a major cause of concern for the residents living in more than 50 localities, from Verka to Ram Tirath Road, who were being affected by the foul smell and toxic gases emanating from the drain.

However, the NGT guidelines demand that since the Tung Dhab drain is a storm water drain, it cannot be covered.

A project to channelise drain with concrete lining and segregation of industrial and domestic sewage in a separate covered channel is under consideration.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that the work to streamline the Tung Dhab drain would be carried out in a phased manner.

The cleaning of the drain has been undertaken. Thereafter, the proposal was to lay two parallel pipelines for effluent discharge and sewerage from the localities and other untreated release on both sides of the drain. It is learnt that a separate sewerage-cum-effluent treatment plant has also been proposed by the drainage department to treat the release collected from these pipelines. Once the project is implemented, the drain would be left dry and only act as a seasonal storm water drain

“The sewer water emanating from the localities located on the bypass would drain down in this pipeline not into the Tung Dhab drain. These pipelines would be covered. We have plans to make a cycle track and green belt over it. The DPR (detailed project report) has been prepared. Only the funds are awaited,” the MC Commissioner said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Punjab

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

7
India

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

8
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...

Paid ~32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police

2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband

Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker

Seven-term MP Mahtab picked Pro tem Speaker


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

BSF recovers two China-made drones in Punjab

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Kejriwal gets bail

Kejriwal gets bail

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Burger King murder: Woman created fake social media handle to make contact with victim

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

Delhi sees 22 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

SAD fields Surjit Kaur for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute