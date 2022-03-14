Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Showing gratitude towards the people of Punjab for AAP’s landslide victory, party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is now our turn to pay back and fulfil all promises made prior to the elections.”

Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann, party MLAs and leaders, held a roadshow in the holy city on Sunday. He said after many years, Punjab was going to get an honest CM. “My younger brother Bhagwant is fiercely honest. If a minister or a party MLA is found indulging in any wrongdoing, he will be put behind bars. There will be an honest government,” Kejriwal said. Mann said, “You voted for yourself, kids and your elders. You voted for good farming and a good standard of living. We will start working from day one.”

On the withdrawal of security of ex-ministers and MLAs, Mann said 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles were now back at police stations. Earlier, the leaders offered “ardas” at the Golden Temple and paid tributes to martyrs at the Jallaianwala Bagh.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann