Finally, SSM given 'cot' as symbol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The SSM, a political front of farmers, on Friday said it has been allotted a “cot” as the party symbol for the February 20 Assembly polls.

The development comes days after the Election Commission approved the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) as the name of a political party subject to fulfilling certain conditions for the formal registration.

SSM leader Prem Singh Bhangu said their party had got “cot” as the poll symbol and claimed SSM candidates were getting overwhelming response from people. “Villages are supporting us and they are fed up with the traditional political parties,” he said. The SSM is led by farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. Various Punjab farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws and had launched their political front are contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with Haryana BKU (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. —