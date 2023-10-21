Finally, turncoats back in the Congress fold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The ‘ghar wapsi’ of several former Congress leaders finally came through in an event at Punjab Congress Bhavan here on Friday.

Barring former minister Sunder Sham Arora, most of the leaders who had joined the BJP have returned. Those who were inducted into the party today include Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar, Raj Kumar Verka, Mohinder Rinwa, Hans Raj Josan and former Akali leader Jeet Mohinder Sidhu.

Besides, Kamaljeet Dhillon, son of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, also joined the Congress. PPCC chief Warring said: “The addition of these individuals to our ranks acts as an acknowledgment of our dedicated endeavours for the betterment of the state. Our doors are open to anyone who wishes to assist the state in its prosperity.”

#BJP #Congress #Sunder Sham Arora