Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 10

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented a Rs 1.96-lakh-crore state budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly here on Friday which focused primarily on agriculture, education and health sectors.

Cheema announced various new schemes such as a market price risk mitigation scheme for the horticulture sector, solarisation of agriculture pumps, a young entrepreneur scheme and two coaching initiatives for students in the first full budget of the AAP government.

Speaking in the Assembly, Cheema said education, health and agriculture are among the priority sectors for the government.