Finance Minister: Two-thirds suggestions on Punjab Budget made by youngsters

Chandigarh, May 12

For the first time in state’s history, the Budget will be prepared on the basis of suggestions and consultations with people, said Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today.

Cheema said on the instructions of CM Bhagwant Mann, it was decided to consult public before preparation of the Budget. “People made suggestions freely,” he said, adding the suggestions put forth by the people, industrialists, trade associations, youngsters & women would be taken into consideration.

The FM said of over 20,000 responses received on portal and emails, two-thirds were from youth, who raised the demand for better education with state-of-the-art academic facilities, more job opportunities, e-governance initiatives, while the main issues included creation of jobs, larger spend on education and health infrastructure, improving power and industry infrastructure.

“More than 500 memoranda received from industrialists sought business-friendly environment, ultra-modern infra, elimination of inspector raj, ease of doing business and better enforcement to keep illegal practices in check,” he said. Asserting that every one-in-five suggestion was from womenfolk, he said they demanded equal opportunities for girls coupled with better healthcare facilities and education prospects. — TNS

