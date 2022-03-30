Finance panel submits report to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The sixth Punjab Finance Commission submitted its report covering the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan today.

Chairman of the Punjab Financial Commission KR Lakhanpal, member G Vajralingam, and expert member Dr BS Ghuman presented the report for further necessary action to the Governor.

The commission, in its report, has made a fervent appeal to the state government to take expeditious and positive action on its recommendations. The commission has examined ways to augment the consolidated fund of the state, the effect of the pandemic, and impact of the 15th Finance Commission and the Sixth Pay Commission.

The current State Finance Commission (SFC) is the sixth panel constituted by the state government under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Finance Commission for Panchayats and Municipalities Act, 1994, on July 3, 2018. The objective of the SFC is to address the imbalance that exists between the functions devolved on local bodies and financial resources available to them. —

