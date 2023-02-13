 Finding middle path : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary

Finding middle path

Newspaper hawkers, who work almost the entire year, braving the inclement weather conditions were provided new bicycles and jackets by the district administration.



Chandigarh: An FIR against a woman IAS officer and role of another IAS officer in the PSIEC land allotment scam has put the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in a catch-22 situation. As the IAS Officers’ Association is up in arms against the registration of an FIR against the officer, the political dispensation tyring to finda the middle path, lest its anti-corruption narrative is not punctured. In fact, officers have pooled money to fight a legal battle in case the need arises. A senior official said the PSIEC scam should be handled by a judicial commission. By doing so, the political dispensation could borrow time till the 2024 General Elections and the Babus would calm down.

Out of sync with times

Pathankot: It is high time that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann puts his PR machinery in sync with the times. The government’s decision to keep the local media away from the Invest Punjab summit in Pathankot was met with anger and annoyance. Many of his own officials claimed that the press was not invited lest the world get to know that scores of Pathankot’s industrial units had already shifted to Kathua (J&K) and Dhamtaal (HP) because of a better working environment and tax rebates. “This would have surely sullied the government’s reputation of being business-friendly,” quipped an officer.

Bizman has everyone in splits

Gurdaspur: A Gurdaspur-based businessman had everybody in splits at the Invest Punjab summit. “The Congress regime had started a single-window system to clear projects. When I went to get a clearance, I saw at least 50 more windows opening behind the single-window. In all these windows I could see officials waiting for their hands to be greased. And in each of these windows I stared outside only to find my own insanity and stupidity at having applied for a licence. I hope AAP opens a better window than the Congress,” he said.

Handsome reward offered

Muktsar: Jagmeet Singh Jagga, a resident of Muktsar, who is running a campaign seeking legalisation of poppy cultivation in the state, has announced Rs 1 crore prize for those who tell him the adverse effects of opium on human health. AAP leader Jagga, whose wife is a municipal councillor, held rallies during the Maghi Mela in this regard under the banner of the Insaaf Team Punjab.

3 ‘well-off’ farmers give up subsidy

Muktsar: Just three farmers have given up the power subsidy on their tubewell connections in the past six years in the Muktsar power circle comprising six divisions —Muktsar, Gidderbaha, Malout, Badal, Abohar and Fazilka—having nearly 1.10 lakh tubewell connections. These three farmers are former PCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar (now a BJP leader), his nephew ex-chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ Commission Ajay Vir Jakhar and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal (now a BJP leader). In June 2017, then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had appealed to all well-off farmers to give up the power subsidy on their tubewell connections.

Honouring newspaper hawkers

Ferozepur: Newspaper hawkers, who work almost the entire year, braving the inclement weather conditions were provided new bicycles and jackets by the district administration. In all, 50 hawkers were felicitated in an initiative taken by Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman. While people from other walks of life are often honoured, these hawkers are ignored notwithstanding the fact that they work relentlessly.

