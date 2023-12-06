FIR against Army official for ‘killing’ wife

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 5

The police have booked a Lance Naik for allegedly killing his wife.

Complainant Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Sattsena village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, said his sister Priyanka had married the accused, Rahul Singh, a resident of Bra Pritpura village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

“My borhter-in-law is presently posted in Ferozepur as Lance Naik. This Sunday, we received a call that my sister has committed suicide. When I reached here, I saw some suspected marks around the neck of my sister. Feeling suspicious, I submitted a complaint to the police”, said Sudhir.

The police have booked the Lance Naik under Section 306 of the IPC at Cantonment police station.

ASI Raman Kumar said the police had started the investigation.

#Ferozepur #Uttar Pradesh