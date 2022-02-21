Punjab polls: FIR against Sonu Sood for 'influencing voters to vote for his sister Malvika Sood in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 21

In a late night development after seeking opinion from the Election Commission, the Moga Police have registered an FIR under section 188 of the IPC for violation of prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate with regard to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections.

In the FIR, Sonu has been accused of campaigning to influence the voters for his sisterMalvika Sood. She is contesting election on Congress’s ticket from Moga.

It has been alleged that Sonu was not a voter in the Moga assembly constituency, therefore, he was not authorised to move out and “influence” the voters or campaign for any political party or candidate.

It may be mentioned that the Election Commission on Sunday restrained Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga over complaints that he was influencing the voters.

The car in which he was travelling was impounded by the police and he was asked to go back to his residence and stay there.

Yesterday, the local officials claimed that Sonu Sood was going from one polling booth to another, which some political parties found objectionable, due to which, he was asked to go back and stay at his residence.

However, in the FIR, there was no mention of any complaint against him. A police official, Harpreet Singh, deputed on election duty claimed that he got secret information from an informer that Sonu was campaigning for his sister. When he (police officer) reached the spot Sonu was found sitting in a car outside a polling station at Landeke village.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Sonu Sood, however, denied the allegations. "I'm a permanent resident of Moga city. I was born and brought-up here. I own a house and some shops in Moga. How could I be an outsider,” he questioned? “I have not asked anyone to vote for my sister or campaigned for her on the day of polling”, he claimed.

“The Akali candidate, Barjinder Singh Brar alias Makhan Brar, was threatening our workers sitting in the party booth located outside the polling station, which was set-up with the permission of the election commission.

“I went out to boost the morale of our workers who were sitting in the party booth to ensure free and fair polling for the assembly election”, he said while adding that he did not even get out of his car.

Sonu alleged, “We have filed a complaint against Makhan Brar with the election commission and the local administration for legal action but no action has been taken against him”.

