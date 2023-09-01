FIR against 'Yaariyan-2' film crew

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

The police have lodged an FIR against four persons, including directors, producer and actor, of Punjabi film ‘Yaarian-2’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

A case has been registered against actor Nijan Jafri, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and producer Bhushan Kumar under Section 295-A, IPC. The complaint has been lodged by activists of Sikh Talmel Committee led by its member Harpreet Singh, alias Neetu.

The complainant said he saw a video clip of the song of the film on YouTube in which actor Nijan Jafri was spotted wearing ‘Sri Sahib’ (kirpan). “Kirpan is one of the five symbols worn only by an Amritdhari Sikh. The film actor, director and producer have deliberately hurt sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said.

#Sikhs