FIR in Jalalabad MLA ‘attack’ case fabricated: SAD

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 27

SAD has termed the registration of attempt to murder case against its leaders in Jalalabad AAP MLA’s alleged attack case as fabricated.

Akali leaders, including Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, Hans Raj Josan and Satinder Singh Manta, claimed that no injury was caused to the complainant and AAP MLA Jagdeep ‘Goldy’ Kamboj as quarrel didn’t take place.

On December 24, Nishan Singh, who is a panchayat member of Chak Janisar village, had alleged that he and the MLA was attacked by Jaswinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Harblas Singh and 10-15 unknown persons when he pointed out discrepancies in carrying out construction work of the village pond.

The accused were booked under Sections 307, 324, 148 and 149, IPC. Accused Jaswinder, brother of former block samiti chairman Davinder Singh Babbal, has been nominated as prime accused.

“It is a concocted story as the ruling party leaders want to settle personal scores,” alleged Manta.

