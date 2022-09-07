FIR over threat email to Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

Bathinda: The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for sending a threat email to Sidhu Moosewala’s father. This case has been registered under Sections 384 and 506, IPC, at the Mansa Sadar police station on the complaint of Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh. TNS
2 cops, 2 thieves booked
Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have booked Amarjit Singh, senior constable, and Baldev Kumar, security guard of the Mandi Gobindgarh police station, who were on duty when two thieves, Bhinder Ram of Kumbhra village and Sandeep Singh, alias Motu, of Turan village managed to escape from there after breaking the grill of their lock-up. The thieves have also been booked.
