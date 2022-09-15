 'Operation Lotus': FIR registered on plaint by Punjab AAP MLAs : The Tribune India

'Operation Lotus': FIR registered on plaint by Punjab AAP MLAs

Party summons meeting of all MLAs, MPs and councillors on Sept 18

'Operation Lotus': FIR registered on plaint by Punjab AAP MLAs

AAP minister Harpal Cheema addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 14

The Punjab Police tonight registered an FIR under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the IPC at the Police Station State Crime, Mohali, on the complaint of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons, confirmed senior officers in the police. This is because no names of the caller are being taken in the audio recordings, and it is now a matter of investigation. “After taking legal opinion, an AIG of the Vigilance Bureau has been nominated to head the probe team. A technical team is also investigating the audio recordings submitted as proof,” said a police official.

BJP for CBI investigation

  • BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has demanded a CBI investigation into the charge of Punjab AAP leaders, saying that they were being offered bribes to shift their loyalty
  • Chugh said it was the most ridiculous joke that AAP was playing on Punjabis for the simple reason that they want to deflect the people’s attention from gross corruption they have done while devising state’s liquor policy
  • Chugh said by going to the DGP with a complaint on the basis of fake calls, the AAP government was getting into cheap and deceptive politics, which, in the long run, would prove to be a disaster for Punjab

Ruling AAP MLAs had filed a complaint with DGP Gaurav Yadav against the BJP for trying to topple their government by offering money to its MLAs and/or issuing them threats.

Led by state’s senior-most minister Harpal Singh Cheema, 11 party MLAs and Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, submitted their written complaint to the DGP this afternoon. They have submitted audio recordings of the calls received by the MLAs as proof against the saffron party leaders, who approached them.

Punjabis can’t be lured by money

If they are not chosen by the people, they should devise other means to gain power. While I have full faith in my MLAs, I must remind the BJP that even Alexander was stopped by Punjabis. They cannot be lured by money. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

HC should monitor probe

The government should get the issue of bribes allegedly being offered to its MLAs probed by some independent investigating agency under the supervision of the High Court. —Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PCC chief

Baseless charge

Allegations levelled by AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema are false, baseless, concocted and without an iota of truth. —Ashwani Sharma, State BJP chief

The party high command has summoned a meeting of all AAP MLAs, MPs, municipal councillors and office-bearers in Delhi on Sunday, a day after CM Bhagwant Mann is expected to return from his tour of Germany.

Earlier, the Finance Minister said 10 of the 12 MLAs, who were present with him, had been approached by the BJP to switch sides and join the saffron party.

While Cheema named two MLAs — Sheetal Angural and Baljinder Kaur — party sources said the names of the other MLAs were being kept under cover to protect them.

The MLAs who accompanied Cheema were — Dinesh Chadha, Raman Arora, Budh Ram, Kulwant Pandori, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Rajnish Dahiya, Rupinder Singh Happy, Sheetal Angural, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Labh Singh Ugoke, Kuljit Randhawa and Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri. Baljinder Kaur was supposed to accompany them, but she was caught up with another commitment, said Cheema.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Though officially it was said he discussed the measures to be taken by to prevent stubble burning, sources said the situation at hand, arising out of an attempt to poach the AAP MLAs by the BJP, was also discussed. Unconfirmed reports also suggested that all MLAs who have been approached by the BJP are likely to meet the AAP top brass in Delhi tomorrow.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mohali #punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

6
Nation

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

7
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

8
Nation

8 of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP

9
Business

BharatPe ropes in ex-RBI Dy Governor, Zomato chairman

10
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa

8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa

Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...

Key cases not getting adequate time: SC Bench on CJI’s new listing system

Key cases not getting adequate time: Supreme Court Bench on CJI's new listing system


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Culprits will be nabbed soon: ADGP Arpit Shukla

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Protest against delay in relief

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Labourer’s son clears JEE Advanced exam

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents