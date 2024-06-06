Fire breaks out at Trident factory in Barnala village

Sangrur, June 5
A devastating fire broke out today evening at the open storage site, where logs of wood and straw are stored, at the manufacturing plant of Trident Group in Dhaula village near Barnala. The reasons behind the fire could not be known immediately.
Station Fire Officer, Sangrur, Amarinder Singh Sandhu said that around 13 fire tenders had so far reached at the site of fire from Sangrur, Sunam, Tapa, Bhucho Mandi, Ludhiana and Bathinda.
Sandhu further said that all the fire tenders had been pressed into service to control and extinguish the fire. He expressed the hope that the devastating fire would be controlled and extinguished in a few hours.
