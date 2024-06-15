Fire breaks out in Abohar bank office

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 14

A fire broke out today in the branch office of Bank of Baroda near Abohar-Hanumangarh Road flyover. People immediately informed the fire brigade and bank employees who reached the spot and controlled the fire.

According to the information, a vegetable vendor near the bank saw smoke coming out of the bank at around 8 am and immediately informed the fire brigade staff and the local employees of the bank. The bank staff immediately reached the spot and opened the gate of the office. Meanwhile, the fire brigade team also reached there and controlled the fire.

A bank official who reached the spot, said that the cause of the fire is not yet known, perhaps it may be due to a short circuit. Some records of the bank were burnt in this arson. If it had not been controlled in time, a major accident could have occurred. The staff found that the cabin, printer and AC and other equipment were burnt but fire did not engulf the safe vault room. It will take about a week to repair the damaged fixtures and furniture, a bank staff member said. — OC

