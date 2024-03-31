Fire breaks out in cattle shed, one animal dead

Abohar, March 30
A massive fire broke out in a cattle shed in Rajpura village yesterday, due to which seven animals sustained burn injuries and one of them died on the spot. Some villagers reached after hearing the noise and controlled the fire with the help of sand and water. In this accident, reportedly caused by a short circuit, the owner suffered a loss worth lakhs.
The fire engulfed straw that fell on the animals resulting in injuries to all the seven animals.
Pratap Singh, Veterinary Surgeon from Sherewala reached the spot along with his staff and administered medical aid to the injured animals.
