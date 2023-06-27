Fire breaks out in Ferozepur District Administrative Complex

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 26

A fire broke out in the District Administrative Complex (DAC) near the revenue office this afternoon. It was allegedly due to a short-circuit and no major loss was reported.

As per eyewitnesses, the fire erupted from an electricity box and intensified within minutes. The fire brigade was informed about the incident and on receiving the information, three vehicles reached the site to douse the fire.

Senior officials, including SDM Ranjit Singh, Tehsildar Sukhvir Kaur and others, also visited the spot.